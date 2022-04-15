‘Don’t go into a relationship just because you are lonely’ – Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh, a Nigerian actress, has given some sound advise to anyone thinking about getting into a relationship.

According to her, you should assess whether you and the person you are dating are attached to each other before entering into a relationship, and you should not enter into a relationship simply because you are lonely.

In a recent post on her verified social media profile on the prominent social media platform, Instagram, she offered this advise.

The post that she made reads;

“Stop looking to have a relationship with someone because you feel lonely. Look to understand yourself, what you want and God. Focus on accomplishing your dreams and goals. Focus on

Some reactions the post got are;

solezworldbeddings – Thanks so much for speaking into my soul right now because 😢😢 people are trying to make me feel less of myself already that I can’t keep a man

_ogofficial – Thank you ma for this. Sometimes you just need someone to remind you and you just did. I love you ma. ❤️

iwuoforchika – Mama king 👑 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

chado4all – Well since this is coming from you knowing your history in relationship, I will want to say it’s lesson learnt…..thanks for sharing🙌🔥

dear_maggy – We wey get coconut head give the best advice. We never follow it though.. I love you T😍

basseyv585 – No kING TONTO fans shall fall a victim twice in Jesus name Amen, May God direct your footsteps to the right direction 🙏🙏.