TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I thought I’m strong, I can’t lie, I’m…

What will happen to all his young, beautiful wives? –…

Alaafin of Oyo’s 18 wives now available for suitors –…

“Don’t pray for this Wizkid to come back” – Reactions trail old posts of Big Wiz trolling back to back

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Many people are shocked after seeing previous social media messages of Grammy-winning artist Wizkid Balogun trolling others resurface on the internet.

This comes after a backlash against Linda Ikeji for criticizing publications about a number of celebrities.

Netizens exhumed a number of old social media activities directed towards Linda Ikeji and others from Wizkid.

READ ALSO

Reactions as Mercy Eke shows off ‘medicine’ her mystery…

“She don start” – Nigerians react as Mercy Eke starts her…

“Whatever you do, pls don’t pray for this Wizkid to come back🙏, coz queue go plenty for therapist office😂😂🤣🤣🤣,” a user wrote while sharing one of Wizkid’s old posts.


In another, Wizkid subtly shaded Davido as he referred to him as having the voice of a frog.

See more below …

In other news; A Nigerian guy has ignited a debate after expressing his feelings towards single women beyond the age of 30.

Moemudi, a young man on Twitter, claimed that no unmarried woman over the age of 30 is happy with her status.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I thought I’m strong, I can’t lie, I’m tired”…

What will happen to all his young, beautiful wives? – Nigerians react to…

Alaafin of Oyo’s 18 wives now available for suitors – Oyo Chief

Lady recounts how her mother abandoned and left her with her ex-boyfriend

Chioma Rowland shares cryptic post after Davido announced he’s not single

‘I’m so sad that I’ve lost so many precious time with all my kids’ Singer 2face…

Linda Ikeji reacts after Caroline Danjuma accused her of ruining her marriage

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Dami and mother thrown out of palace…

Moment mystery lady labels Emmanuel as bitter leaf, watch his priceless reaction…

“Don’t pray for this Wizkid to come back” – Reactions trail old posts of Big Wiz…

Arewa man sings heartbreak song as he cries after being served breakfast (Video)

“Don’t use Android phone to camera me” – Portable cautions fan (Video)

“There is no single lady above 30 that is happy being single” – Nigerian man

Laycon takes Nengi out for date night [Watch video]

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More