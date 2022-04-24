“Don’t pray for this Wizkid to come back” – Reactions trail old posts of Big Wiz trolling back to back

Many people are shocked after seeing previous social media messages of Grammy-winning artist Wizkid Balogun trolling others resurface on the internet.

This comes after a backlash against Linda Ikeji for criticizing publications about a number of celebrities.

Netizens exhumed a number of old social media activities directed towards Linda Ikeji and others from Wizkid.

“Whatever you do, pls don’t pray for this Wizkid to come back🙏, coz queue go plenty for therapist office😂😂🤣🤣🤣,” a user wrote while sharing one of Wizkid’s old posts.



In another, Wizkid subtly shaded Davido as he referred to him as having the voice of a frog.

See more below …

