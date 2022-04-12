TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized…

Korra Obidi’s alleged affair with club owner exposed in details…

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation…

Easter: FG declares Friday and Monday Public holiday

News
By Ezie Innocent

For Easter celebrations, the federal government has declared Friday and Monday official holidays.

On behalf of the federal government, Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola made the declaration on Tuesday, April 12.

In a statement made on behalf of the minister, Dr Shuaib Belgore, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, urged Christians to follow the virtues of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace, and patience, which were exemplified by Jesus Christ’s service on earth.

READ ALSO

We don’t want money, FG knows our demands – Abductors of…

“Two million people to start receiving N20bn monthly from…

Aregbesola also urged Christians and all Nigerians to utilize this year’s Easter celebration as an opportunity to pray for an end to the security concerns plaguing the country.

The Minister assured that the federal government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the recent attacks by undesirable elements on the highways, airport and the railway are timely brought to an end.

The statement added;

“Security is everybody’s business. I therefore urge Nigerians and foreigners resident in our country to display a high sense of citizenship and public spiritedness at this critical time in the history of our country, by supporting the efforts of all security agencies in bringing peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized her two…

Korra Obidi’s alleged affair with club owner exposed in details as leaked chat…

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation between Regina…

Sister of late sister Osinachi Nwachukwu opens up about what really led to her…

Funke Akindele’s marriage allegedly on the verge of collapse as she threatens to…

She is not what you think, living with her was horror – Step son of Funke…

How my father was rewarded after spending 37 years trying to make his wife happy…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Easter: FG declares Friday and Monday Public holiday

“If you don’t have at least N100k savings then you are probably just…

BBNaija’s Khafi reacts after her husband, Gedoni, shaved off his beards…

Female corps member killed in ghastly car accident

“There’s no blessing in disappointments” – Singer Dencia

“Right now, my babe is currently in another boy’s house…

Man arrested for killing girlfriend and sleeping with her corpse for six days

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More