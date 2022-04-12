Easter: FG declares Friday and Monday Public holiday

For Easter celebrations, the federal government has declared Friday and Monday official holidays.

On behalf of the federal government, Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola made the declaration on Tuesday, April 12.

In a statement made on behalf of the minister, Dr Shuaib Belgore, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, urged Christians to follow the virtues of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace, and patience, which were exemplified by Jesus Christ’s service on earth.

Aregbesola also urged Christians and all Nigerians to utilize this year’s Easter celebration as an opportunity to pray for an end to the security concerns plaguing the country.

The Minister assured that the federal government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the recent attacks by undesirable elements on the highways, airport and the railway are timely brought to an end.

The statement added;