Emotional moment Nigerian man in US Army returns home after 6 years to surprise family (video)

After six years in abroad, a Nigerian soldier in the US Army has come home to pay his family a surprise visit.

The soldier, dressed in his military uniform, recorded his journey from the airport to his home.

When he returned home, his family screamed with joy and rushed to embrace him.

The father, in particular, kept hugging him and pulling off his shoes in pleasure, demonstrating how pleased he is to see him after all these years.



