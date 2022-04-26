Ex-security officers, Happie Boys rock Agbada as they resume classes in Cyprus varsity

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Happie Boys, a gang of two ex-security personnel led by Matthew Precious Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, have resumed classes in Cyprus.

Happie Boys

The young men who became a viral sensation after being caught dancing on duty while wearing their security uniforms were awarded scholarships to complete their study alongside their manager, Caleb.

TheinfoNG previously reported how they landed in Cyprus few weeks ago and expressed their gratitude to their benefactor, Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor of Omega Power Ministries, OPM, and Nigerians.

In a recent Instagram post, the viral boys showcased their Nigerian roots by dressing up in traditional outfit while attending their first class.

They wore different colors of Agbada and posted photos and videos of themselves at the campus.

Happie Boys wrote on IG;

”Thank God For The Kind Of Life We Living Today!! Good Food, Good Health, Good Education , Good Environment..💯 God will continue to bless each and everyone of you that supported us in the journey more especially @papa.opm and @gossipmilltv we pray that God continue to bless you always!! We Move regardless 🔥Making y’all proud is our priority🅿️..#happieboys1”

Watch the video below;

 

