TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Osinachi’s producer drops bombshell on domestic violence faced,…

Funke Akindele’s marriage allegedly on the verge of collapse as…

Kemi Olunloyo calls out Frank Edwards for being late Osinachi…

Family announces funeral arrangement for Doctor Chinelo Megafu killed in Abuja-Kaduna train attack

News
By Ezie Innocent

Doctor Chinelo Nwando Megafu, a 29 year old who was killed in the Abuja-Kaduna train attack on March 28, her family has announced her funeral plans.

Chinelo, was set to relocate outside of Nigeria when she untimely died.

READ ALSO

Terrorists release new video of Kaduna-Abuja train attack…

”Nigeria has happened to my family”- Lady mourns…

She will be laid to rest in Lagos state on April 21 at the Ebony Private Cemetery Ikoyi following a funeral ceremony at Sheperdhill Baptist Church Obanikoro, according to her obituary.

In other news; Bianca Ojukwu, widow of late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has purportedly posted a new video showing the conflict between her and former Anambra first lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano, from a new angle.

In March 2022, during the inauguration of Chukwuma Soludo as the sixth governor of Anambra State, ex-governor Willie Obiano’s wife, Ebele, and Mrs Bianca Ojukwu engaged in a physical exchange.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Osinachi’s producer drops bombshell on domestic violence faced, shares snapshots…

Funke Akindele’s marriage allegedly on the verge of collapse as she threatens to…

Kemi Olunloyo calls out Frank Edwards for being late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s secret…

Sister of late sister Osinachi Nwachukwu opens up about what really led to her…

“Why do ladies get finer after divorce or breakups?” – Korra Obidi’s dance in…

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation between Regina…

How my father was rewarded after spending 37 years trying to make his wife happy…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Family announces funeral arrangement for Doctor Chinelo Megafu killed in…

Bianca Ojukwu releases clear up-close video of Obiano’s wife assaulting her…

Bobrisky reacts to Temi and Mr Eazi’s engagement

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation between Regina…

“This could be us but your pride stopped you from dating me” –…

My boyfriend values money more than his relationship – Lady laments

I have built my life entirely on him, I can’t do anything without him…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More