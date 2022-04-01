Fan gives two Mercedes Benz to Liquorose, asks her to pick one as 27th birthday gift (Video)

Roseline Afije, widely known as Liquorose, a Big Brother Naija season 6 finalist, had her birthday on March 30, 2022.

She received various gifts from her loyal fans and supporters, including N14.5 million and a choice of Mercedes-Benz cars.

A fan gave her two white Mercedes Benz cars and asked her to choose one as her birthday gift.

She went live on Instagram to film the moment she couldn’t decide between the two Mercedes-Benz cars.

Her friend could be overheard hyping and advising her on the best option.

Watch the video below,



In other news,

A Twitter user has shared a story about a female student who failed to learn from her previous mistakes.

The student allegedly became pregnant out of wedlock during her first year at the school, but her parents were sympathetic and chose to give her a second chance.