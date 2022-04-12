Female corps member killed in ghastly car accident

A serving corps member identified as Olaleye Bukola has reportedly lost her life in a ghastly car accident.

Reports gathered that late Bukola who was deployed to Imo state for her one year mandatory youth service, died in a fatal motor accident on her way to Kwara state on relocation after orientation.

The driver lost control of the vehicle when they had almost gotten to Ilorin.

Family, friends, and colleagues of the young lady have taken to sc=social media to mourn her demise.

The Oyo State Coordinator of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Mrs. Grace Ogbuogebe, on Monday, April 11, paid a condolence visit to the family of the corps member.

Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, who represented the NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, described the demise of the corps member as a great loss not only to the family but also to the NYSC.