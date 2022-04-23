Female fan sheds bitter tears because Ruger didn’t touch her during his recent show (Video)

A woman has burst into tears after amazing singer Ruger did not touch her during his recent performance.

The musician took to social media yesterday to warn ABUAD ladies not to touch him following his recent brush with a lady at his event.

Ruger, who chose to take precautions during his recent performance, could be observed taking care not to be harassed again while performing.

The female fan who had fought her way to the front of the throngs of fans has now expressed her disappointment, claiming that the singer had not touched her despite her efforts.

Watch the video below;

