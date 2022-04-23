Female fan sheds bitter tears because Ruger didn’t touch her during his recent show (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A woman has burst into tears after amazing singer Ruger did not touch her during his recent performance.

The musician took to social media yesterday to warn ABUAD ladies not to touch him following his recent brush with a lady at his event.

Ruger, who chose to take precautions during his recent performance, could be observed taking care not to be harassed again while performing.
The female fan who had fought her way to the front of the throngs of fans has now expressed her disappointment, claiming that the singer had not touched her despite her efforts.

Watch the video below;

 

In other news; Samuel Oguachuba, well known by his stage as Samklef, has slammed Banky W for allegedly not paying royalties.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Samklef resorted to social media to criticize the musician.

