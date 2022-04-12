Femi Otedola cries out over Mr Eazi’s proposal to his daughter, Temi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola has reacted to his daughter, Temi’s engagement to singer, Mr Eazi.

It was earlier reported that Mr. Eazi engaged his girlfriend, Temi Otedola, daughter of Femi Otedola.

Temi made the announcement on her Twitter page on Sunday.

The daughter of the business mogul posted a video of the proposal in London, as she revealed that she’s finally set to tie the knot with the love of her life.

Reacting, Femi Otedola lamented that someone is taking his baby away from him.

DJ Cuppy in her response to her father’s comment, reminded him that he still has other babies at home. She also urged her family to help her find a man for herself.

