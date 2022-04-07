TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Popular Nollywood actor, Mr. Ibu has shared an update to his fans, hours after crying out over his desire to ‘knack’.

Despite being admitted to a hospital in Abuja, the comic act has continued to entertain his fans.

Hours ago, Mr. Ibu called out his wife in a hilarious video, as he claimed to be seriously in bedroom mood.

He shared a video of himself displaying sensual dance moves which depicts his bedroom skills.

Sharing the video with his followers, Mr Ibu wrote, “I wan nack,”

In a recent update, the actor has shared another video loving up with his wife and showing off sensual dance moves, as he stated that he’s finally about to ‘nack’ his wife.

Watch video below,

