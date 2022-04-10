“Find me my own man” – Cuppy cries out following sister, Temi’s engagement to Mr Eazi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

DJ Cuppy, a popular female disc jockey, has urged her sister, Temiloluwa Otedola, and her lover, Mr Eazi, to find her a partner following their engagement.

DJ Cuppy

Recall how the singer proposed to the billionaire child in a romantic way a few hours ago, prompting congratulatory messages?

DJ Cuppy gushed over Mr Eazi proposing to her sister on her Instagram story, but urged them to find her a boyfriend because she was the one who introduced them.

In her own words,

“I’m so happy that my baby sister @temiotela has found her personal person and love of her life!

Yo @mreazi I’ve always wanted an older brother… Welcome to the family!

PS: I introduced you guys, so you better find me my own o!”

See the post below:

