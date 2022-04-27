Flavour reportedly gets N1.2bn for his biopic on Amazon Prime; Nigerians react

Chinedu Okoli a.k.a. Flavour N’Abania, a Nigerian highlife musician, is said to have received $3 million (N1.2 billion) in advance payment for his Amazon Prime Video biography.

According to new reports, Amazon Prime is preparing to begin production on the singer’s documentary, making him the first African to benefit from such generosity.

Netizens reacted angrily to the achievement, wondering why the musician has yet to disclose it on any of his social media platforms.

Confirming the story, a Twitter user wrote;

“A Nigerian musician received $3m as advance payment for his biopic on Amazon Prime. Guess who the musician is?”

@Igbo Facts wrote:

“Top Igbo Highlife musician, Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour N’Abania received $3M as advance payment for his biopic on Amazon Prime Video. It makes him the first African to enjoy such largesse. Undoubtedly, this will globally open more doors for Igbo finest musicians.”

Worthy of mention, a biopic (short for “biographical picture”) is a type of motion picture that tells the life story of a non-fictional, real person.