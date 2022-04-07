“Forget fake tears, she’s dating a married man” – Nkechi Blessing exposed amidst messy breakup with husband
Nkechi Blessing, a popular Nollywood actress, is accused of having an affair with a married man during her messy split from her spouse.
The actress has been throwing tantrums for days as she and her husband, Honourable Opeyemi, publicly declare their separation while exposing each other’s flaws.
According to Gistlover, an Instagram blogger, the mother of one is dating Omoluabi, the owner of the Real Estate company with which she signed an ambassadorial arrangement a few months ago.
The blogger went on to say that Nkechi Blessing has been breaking into people’s homes and snatching their lovers for a long time.
The post reads,
“All of una wey dey come my DM dey beg for Nkechi, abeg make everybody getat ooo, when she was cursing me, una stop am??? forget fake tears ooo, Nkechi is dating Omoluabi, she be actress so all those tears an scene one una forget Destiny Etiko wey use her mama swear say she never see man when I talk wey I talk that time, small picture begin fly up and down. Na their work, pretence, leave people’s husband alone, it’s that simple, I come in peace.
Nkechi dey sweat under Ac werey don Dey cry before proper cry come , olobo Yalumo ooooo, Awon eyan hard work, my darling of them ask you say, ta lon bo lowo, tell them say Na GLB bi, onikuure with that your PUNA wey you take Dey scatter everywhere, stay away from peoples home, you say No,
Nkechi aja loma je oku eh, oni sha nkan to say je, the lesbian wey you do for houdegbe university then wey make them pursue your mama, bring it on, Na me you wan take open eye, I never call name your mama don dey sweat .
I love to see this mehn, pikin wey talk say she no go leave people husband, herself no go get rest, ki iyalaya ponri ponri baba eh ma woju ooo, GLB Lon ki lowo, won ni ri oku eh sha, BRING IT ON. Nkechi Omo Iya Nkechi for abule egba, BRING IT ON MY DIA, we live here meanwhile for another live video Biko, i nor know why you end that one, I enjoy am d!e.”
