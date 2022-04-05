“From a simple dinner to an engagement night” – Lady excited as Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW proposes to her

Davido’s personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW, has sparked uproar online after engaging his lover in a romantic way.

Reports gathered that the controversial manager shocked his lover with a surprise proposal some moments ago.

In a video making the rounds online, the excited bride-to-be was heard expressing her shock over the proposal, as she revealed how it all went down.

According to her short narration in the video, her lover, Isreal DMW had invited her over for a simple dinner.

She went for the dinner only to find out that he had planned to engage her.

“From a simple dinner to an engagement night. Jesus”, she screamed.

Isreal DMW and his fiancee have been reportedly in a relationship for a long time now.