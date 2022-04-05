”From Ikotun to Paris” – Nigerian artist celebrates as his art exhibition opens in France

Matthew Eguavoen, a Nigerian artist, has taken to social media to celebrate his professional growth and the fact that he is now displaying his work globally.

The young man disclosed that his art exhibition was launch on April 2, 2022, at a gallery in Paris, France, and that he is extremely excited about it.

Matthew reflected on his humble beginnings in Ikotun, Lagos State, to his present position as a well-known and respected figure in Paris.

He shared some photos from his solo art exhibition at the Afikaris Gallery.

”My Solo Show opens this Saturday, 2nd of April 2022 at the Afikaris gallery, Paris. 2pm – 7pm,” he had written in tweet on March 30.

Taking to Twitter on April 4th, he wrote; ”All the way from Ikotun to Paris”.

See his posts:

Remember when I said my Art will take me places? I am currently in Paris 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/kl2KIAnIxo — Matthew Eguavoen (@bartbouy) March 31, 2022