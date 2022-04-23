Frustrated Yahoo boy set to return to his tipper work after failing to cashout (Video)

After failing to make money, a self-proclaimed Yahoo boy has expressed his intention to stop internet fraud (Yahoo Yahoo) and return to his former job.

In a video that circulated on the internet, the young man stated that he is tired of trying to cashout with no success.

He stated that if he is unable to secure a good client from whom he can ‘hammer’ by the end of the month, he will return to his tipper work.

Watch the video below;

