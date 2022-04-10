Funke Akindele’s marriage allegedly on the verge of collapse as she threatens to kick husband out of her house (Details)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Funke Akindele, a popular Nollywood actress, is rumored to be having a rough relationship with her husband, JJC Skillz, with their marriage on the edge of collapse.

Funke Akindele

The mother of twins, and her husband, according to a controversial blogger, Cutie Juls, are having it difficult with one another.

JJC Skillz

Funke Akindele allegedly accused JJC Skillz of mismanaging monies collected from their business in a post shared on the image-sharing platform Instagram.

Read the report below …

“According to sources in Nigeria and majority in London, Funke and JJC Skillz’ marriage is going tbrough some hardtimes to the extend that Funke reacting in anger verbally told JJC Skillz “Leave my house”

Sources present when the heated argument happened in their Amen Estate home quoted Funke saying “O ko owo mi je” when they tried calming her down.

Our source told us Funke Akindele has boldly accused Abdul Bello of squandering money which she did not agree to as the largest owner of company.

We are not sure if this has anythinh to do with the apartment Abdul allegedly rented somewhere in Lagos.

Skillz since left Lagos for London maybe to cool down and also give his darling wife some space to calm dowm also.

Our london Sources close to Skillz have also said that Skillz sorted to plan B cuz Funke has been “controlling” which Abdul has been tolerating all these years but it keeps getting worse

Hmmm.. at this moment, all is not perfectly well between Baba Ibeji and Iya Ibeji.”

