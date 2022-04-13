Ghanaian billionaire, Shatta Bandle buys 2022 Ferrari; shades Davido’s Lamborghini (Video)

Shatta Bandle, a Ghanaian billionaire, has revealed the purchase of a 2022 Ferrari as a subtle dig at David Adeleke a.k.a. Davido, a Nigerian award-winning artist.

In an Instagram video, the self-proclaimed Africa’s richest man noted that being a big boy does have a price and that he does not flaunt his fortune to depress others, but to motivate them.

Shatta, who referred Davido as “his boy,” praised himself for purchasing a Ferrari 2022 after the latter purchased a Lamborghini Aventador.

In his words:

“To be a big boy has a price, I don’t show things I have to push people down. “See this my boy OBO, e go buy Lamborghini, and see me, young rich nigga, I go buy Ferrari 2022.”

Watch the video below;