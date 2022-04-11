Ghanaian pallbearers sell viral ‘Coffin Dance’ meme for over N500M as NFT, donates 25% to charity

‘Dada Awu,’ a popular Ghanaian pallbearer, made almost $1 million through the sale of their viral 10-second dance meme on NFT.

Ghanaian pallbearers sell viral dance meme for over N500 million as NFT, with 25% of proceeds going to charity.

The viral pallbearers had developed a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) out of their 10-second meme, which was auctioned off to raise money for charity.

On Saturday, April 9, 3F Music, situated in the Middle East and home to a number of recording studios around the world, purchased the Coffin Dance meme as the highest bidder for $1,046,079.54 (327.00ETH).

Just over 3 hours left on the Coffin Dance #NFT auction at @foundation! 50% of the proceeds go to charity in Ukraine. Place your bid at: https://t.co/p0XxPNYbhf#MemeEconomy pic.twitter.com/NH0kJc94Kq — Benjamin Aidoo (@nanaotafrija) April 8, 2022

