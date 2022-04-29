“God please protect my marriage” – Actor Omalicha cries out

A Nollywood actor identified as Omalicha has cried out openly to God to protect his marriage from crashing.

The actor made this prayer in his recent post which he shared via his official Instagram page.

According to the actor, despite being married, the temptation to commit adultery with another woman is too much.

He revealed that he sees big nyansh everywhere and girls with curvy bodies which might be impossible to resist.

Penning down a heartfelt prayer to God over his marriage, the married actor appealed to God to blind his eyes from seeing women with big backsides.

According to him, he wants his marriage to last and be fruitful, so he needs God to blind his eyes so he can concentrate on his wife.

In his words,

“Temptation plenty. Big nyansh everywhere. God please always blind my eyes to these things and protect my marriage”.