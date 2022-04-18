Popular Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has dished out a message to ladies who use pads during menstruation.

The veteran actress gave her female fans a “life-saving” hack as regards disposing their sanitary pads.

Halima warned that ladies should always wash out the blood from their sanitary pads as opposed to simply disposing it off with the blood in it.

She further advised those who have pits in their compounds to throw the pads into the pit if they can not wash off their blood from the used pads.

In her words;

“Start washing out your blood from your pads. It sounds dirty but it saves lives. Or if you have a pit, Good for you! Take care of your blood.”