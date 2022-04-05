“Hard man hard man, I no do again o” – Whitemoney says as he hunts for girlfriend (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentBig Brother Naija 2021
By Ezie Innocent

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Hazel oyeze Onoduenyi, often known as Whitemoney, has expressed his desire to find a girlfriend.

WhiteMoney

The reality star said in a video posted on his official Instagram page that he is tired of being a hard guy and that all he wants now is to be taken care of.
He urged any single girls who might have a crush on him to contact him.

In his haste to leave the’single ship,’ Whitemoney pushed ladies who were frightened to approach him because they feared he would ignore them to approach him.

Watch the video below;

