Hardcore fan dumps girlfriend following Wizkid’s Grammy Award loss

Wizkid’s devoted fan has dumped his girlfriend after the singer failed to win an award at the 64th Grammy Awards.

After she questioned the Wizkid’s fan why he wasn’t picking up any of her calls, the lady’s boyfriend decided to terminate things, according to her friend.

When his girlfriend tried to disturb him while he was still mourning his loss, the hardcore fan turned his rage on her and destroyed their relationship.



Angelique Kidjo’s ‘Mother Nature’ won Best Global Music Album, beating Made in Lagos, and the popular singer had lost two of his nominations.

In a related news; A woman wept severely as Wizkid, the renowned artist, failed to win a Grammy award.

The woman shown in the video crying claimed that she hasn’t been able to sleep since the musician lost his two Grammy nominations.