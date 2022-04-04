TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido reacts after Tonto Dikeh demanded night massage few hours…

Why I resigned from Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s diary…

Man cries out after losing pregnant wife during her first…

Hardcore fan dumps girlfriend following Wizkid’s Grammy Award loss

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Wizkid’s devoted fan has dumped his girlfriend after the singer failed to win an award at the 64th Grammy Awards.

After she questioned the Wizkid’s fan why he wasn’t picking up any of her calls, the lady’s boyfriend decided to terminate things, according to her friend.

When his girlfriend tried to disturb him while he was still mourning his loss, the hardcore fan turned his rage on her and destroyed their relationship.

Angelique Kidjo’s ‘Mother Nature’ won Best Global Music Album, beating Made in Lagos, and the popular singer had lost two of his nominations.

READ ALSO

“My girlfriend dumped me after sponsoring her education with…

Man cries out as he ends up single after playing April…

In a related news; A woman wept severely as Wizkid, the renowned artist, failed to win a Grammy award.

The woman shown in the video crying claimed that she hasn’t been able to sleep since the musician lost his two Grammy nominations.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido reacts after Tonto Dikeh demanded night massage few hours after he…

Why I resigned from Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s diary – Falz…

Man cries out after losing pregnant wife during her first delivery

I wish God blesses me with a man – Genevieve Nnaji says as she spills…

Canada-based woman who has being away for 6yrs, gave her husband a grand…

Why I didn’t attend any university – Genevieve Nnaji opens up

Hilarious moment staffs surprise boss on April Fool’s day as they all…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Korra Obidi’s husband makes U-turn, gives another reason for his broken marriage…

University student narrowly escapes death as his room’s ceiling collapses…

Emotional moment Nigerian man in US Army returns home after 6 years to surprise…

Hardcore fan dumps girlfriend following Wizkid’s Grammy Award loss

I couldn’t sleep because Wizkid didn’t win a Grammy Award – Lady sobs bitterly,…

Canada-based woman who has being away for 6yrs, gave her husband a grand…

Funke Akindele celebrates husband’s birthday with heart-melting note

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More