“He is a courageous and real man” – Human rights activist, Kola Edokpayi commends Yul Edochie for embracing polygamy

Kola Edokpayi, a human rights activist, has praised prominent Nollywood actor Yul Edochie for embracing polygamy.

Talakawa’s Parliament speaker, who had previously stated that polygamy is the only solution to extramarital affairs, praised the actor for having the “courage” to disclose the existence of his second family.

See his post below…

“Kudos to Yul Edochie for the courage to unmasked the identify of his second wife and handsome Son.”

“It is better to get a second wife legitimately and be happy than to subscribe to sidechickism and be pretending to be Saint Gabriel before your wife.

“Don’t expose yourself as a man to emotional servitude just to hypocritically please your wife at home

“I want to commend Yul Edochie for the bold and positive step he took to unmasked the identity of his second wife and handsome son to the world, this is a clear indication that he is a courageous and real man.

“I want to appeal to other men to follow the positive precedent established by the Popular Nollywood Actor instead of living in emotional pains.

“It is far better to eat the food legitimately by legalizing the second wife once and for all than to eat the food nicodemusly which is very dangerous.

“We say caboodle rejectamenta to sidechickism and Okpoism. Polygamy is the panacea to chdinmaism”