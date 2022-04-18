TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I was pregnant while in Big Brother’s house and my…

Young lady falls in love with homeless man she accommodated, set…

How Osinachi’s husband sent her to sleep in a brothel – Friend…

Heartbroken lady burst into tears after a homeless friend she accommodated stole all her money and ran off

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian lady is heartbroken, following her friend’s opportunistic decision to repay her evil for good.
In a viral video she shared online, the lady sobbed uncontrollably while explaining that the absconded friend she had hosted in her apartment had taken all of her money.

“She wears my clothes, I feed her, but she did this…” the heartbroken young lady said in the video as tears ran down her cheek.

Reacting to the video, netizens shared heartwarming comments to console the lady who appeared depressed.

READ ALSO

Lady in tears as boyfriend of five years set to wed another…

Lady accosted after allegedly using ‘black soap’ to make man…

@Herry Dad wrote: “Don’t worry dear, God will see you through and judge her. Wicked friends!!.”

Watch Video Below

In other news; A married man was caught sleeping with his housemaid just a day after his wife gave birth to their child following a long and difficult labor.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I was pregnant while in Big Brother’s house and my babydaddy dumped me…

Young lady falls in love with homeless man she accommodated, set to welcome a…

How Osinachi’s husband sent her to sleep in a brothel – Friend reveals

Man dies while acting ‘Passion of Christ’ drama in Imo

“If your wife is on period and you’re pressed, go ahead and make love to her” –…

Married woman takes drunk husband to the mortuary to stop him from drinking

Man caught pants down with housemaid as wife gives birth to baby after 27 hours…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Jesus didn’t speak against premarital sex” – US Based Businessman, Francis…

Mother of 10-year-old chrisland pupil, breaks silence

Heartbroken lady burst into tears after a homeless friend she accommodated stole…

Chrisland school reacts to reports of 10-year-old female pupil being r*ped and…

Married woman takes drunk husband to the mortuary to stop him from drinking

Man caught pants down with housemaid as wife gives birth to baby after 27 hours…

How a 10-year-old girl got r*ped by fellow students and the school concealed the…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More