Heartbroken lady burst into tears after a homeless friend she accommodated stole all her money and ran off

A Nigerian lady is heartbroken, following her friend’s opportunistic decision to repay her evil for good.

In a viral video she shared online, the lady sobbed uncontrollably while explaining that the absconded friend she had hosted in her apartment had taken all of her money.

“She wears my clothes, I feed her, but she did this…” the heartbroken young lady said in the video as tears ran down her cheek.

Reacting to the video, netizens shared heartwarming comments to console the lady who appeared depressed.

@Herry Dad wrote: “Don’t worry dear, God will see you through and judge her. Wicked friends!!.”

