Her b00bs are flashing in the eyes of teen boys and men -Kemi slams Annie and 2face over daughter’s revealing clothes

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Kemi Olunloyo has re-shared an old photo of Annie Idibia and 2face’s daughter on her Facebook page, criticizing the outfit as inappropriate for a 13-year-old child.

Annie Idibia recently posted a photo of herself and her two daughters to her Facebook page. The photo she published sparked a lot of discussion, with many criticizing her for her eldest daughter’s dress. Although the photo was eventually taken down, it appears that it is still available on the internet.

Kemi Olunloyo has re-shared the old photo, calling Annie’s daughter’s outfit indecent. According to her, a 13-year-old girl should not be dressed like an adult and have her private parts exposed. She further asked both parents; Annie and 2Face to educate their daughter on sex education.

She shared the picture with the caption,

“#Kemified𓃵 Annie’s daughter is a robust 13yo. The red gown was not age-appropriate. Her boobs are flashing in the eyes of teen boys AND MEN.

@official2baba and Annie must educate her about sex education. Start now. Don’t sexualize children #ChrislandSchool“.

