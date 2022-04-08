Housemaid in critical condition after jumping from storey building to escape being raped by her boss

A 12-year-old house girl is presently in critical condition after jumping from a storey building to escape being raped by Randy boss.

Reports gathered that the young girl jumped to avoid being assaulted sexually, and in the process, fractured her legs.

The Anambra State Police Command has subsequently arrested her boss for allegedly attempting to rape the 12-year-old in Ifite, Awka, the state capital.

She was said to have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

A Facebook user, Mrs Ify Unachukwu, who wrote about it on her page, stated,

“A 12-year-old house help jumped down the window of a storey building to escape rape by her ‘Oga’.

“She sustained fracture on her leg bone (tibia). Now, she has been moved from Climax Specialist Hospital, Awka, to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku. She is presently in a critical condition, after escaping.”