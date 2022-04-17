TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Married woman reveals what she found out after secretly visiting…

I was pregnant while in Big Brother’s house and my…

Young lady falls in love with homeless man she accommodated, set…

How a 10-year-old girl got r*ped by fellow students and the school concealed the act – Ubi Franklin narrates

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Ubi Franklin, a popular music producer and blogger, has shared a story about a friend whose 10-year-old daughter was raped by classmates.

The kid was chosen to represent her school at the World School Games in Dubai, according to Ubi. Ubi Franklin raped a young woman.

Unfortunately, she was [email protected] abused by classmates, who recorded the incident and posted it on Instagram.

READ ALSO

Nigerian man narrates how his father’s driver lied he…

Man melts hearts after giving small boys money to start…

It was also discovered that the school knew about the horrible act but kept it hidden for a month.

After another parent shared the clip that was circulating on Instagram with his wife, the minor’s father learned of the incident.

Sharing the story, he wrote:

“Just got off the phone with a friend of mine 💔💔💔💔
His 10 year old daughter was selected to represent her school at the World School Games in dubai.
His daughter was r**ped by fellow students, video tapped and posted on Instagram and the school concealed it for a month.

He found out on his own when another parent called his wife and showed his wife the video of his 10 year old daughter being circulated on Instagram.
I have spent the last 1hour listening to confessional statements by some teachers and I am begging this should rather be a dream.”

See the tweet below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Married woman reveals what she found out after secretly visiting her husband’s…

I was pregnant while in Big Brother’s house and my babydaddy dumped me…

Young lady falls in love with homeless man she accommodated, set to welcome a…

Man narrates his experience with female passenger

How Osinachi’s husband sent her to sleep in a brothel – Friend reveals

Actress Shan George narrates experience after trying to end her life in the…

Man dies while acting ‘Passion of Christ’ drama in Imo

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man caught pants down with housemaid as wife gives birth to baby after 27 hours…

How a 10-year-old girl got r*ped by fellow students and the school concealed the…

Man gives shocking reason for building house for his parents without wife’s…

Lady in tears as boyfriend of five years set to wed another woman after using…

“If your wife is on period and you’re pressed, go ahead and make love to her” –…

“She for kuku no wear cloth at all” – Maureen Esisi’s outfit to wedding party…

“Stop using me to sell your fake products, I’ve served you breakfast” – Jaruma’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More