How a 10-year-old girl got r*ped by fellow students and the school concealed the act – Ubi Franklin narrates
Ubi Franklin, a popular music producer and blogger, has shared a story about a friend whose 10-year-old daughter was raped by classmates.
The kid was chosen to represent her school at the World School Games in Dubai, according to Ubi. Ubi Franklin raped a young woman.
Unfortunately, she was [email protected] abused by classmates, who recorded the incident and posted it on Instagram.
It was also discovered that the school knew about the horrible act but kept it hidden for a month.
After another parent shared the clip that was circulating on Instagram with his wife, the minor’s father learned of the incident.
Sharing the story, he wrote:
“Just got off the phone with a friend of mine 💔💔💔💔
His 10 year old daughter was selected to represent her school at the World School Games in dubai.
His daughter was r**ped by fellow students, video tapped and posted on Instagram and the school concealed it for a month.
He found out on his own when another parent called his wife and showed his wife the video of his 10 year old daughter being circulated on Instagram.
I have spent the last 1hour listening to confessional statements by some teachers and I am begging this should rather be a dream.”
— ubi Franklin ofem (@ubifranklin1) April 17, 2022
