How a 10-year-old girl got r*ped by fellow students and the school concealed the act – Ubi Franklin narrates

Ubi Franklin, a popular music producer and blogger, has shared a story about a friend whose 10-year-old daughter was raped by classmates.

The kid was chosen to represent her school at the World School Games in Dubai, according to Ubi. Ubi Franklin raped a young woman.

Unfortunately, she was [email protected] abused by classmates, who recorded the incident and posted it on Instagram.

It was also discovered that the school knew about the horrible act but kept it hidden for a month.

After another parent shared the clip that was circulating on Instagram with his wife, the minor’s father learned of the incident.

Sharing the story, he wrote:

“Just got off the phone with a friend of mine 💔💔💔💔

His 10 year old daughter was selected to represent her school at the World School Games in dubai.

His daughter was r**ped by fellow students, video tapped and posted on Instagram and the school concealed it for a month. He found out on his own when another parent called his wife and showed his wife the video of his 10 year old daughter being circulated on Instagram.

I have spent the last 1hour listening to confessional statements by some teachers and I am begging this should rather be a dream.”

See the tweet below: