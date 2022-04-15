TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has revealed how her relationship with Kiddwaya led her into depression.

Sharing her experience, Erica swore to keep her next relationship away from the public, due to public interferences with her relationship.

Nancy Isime asked Erica what happened to her beautiful relationship she had in the house, and how she handled it after every nose poked in? Erica sighed heavily showing the trauma she went through.

Speaking to the host, Nancy Isime, Erica disclosed the anxiety and the depression she went through during those days because she chose to come public with her relationship status.

She further went ahead to make a vow that her next relationship will surely be away from the ears of the public.

