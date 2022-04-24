“How I switched from gospel to secular music” – Rema

Divine Ikubor, a.k.a. Rema, a Nigerian singer, has revealed how he transitioned from gospel to secular music.

The Benin-born musician revealed that before traveling to sing at bars and lounges to make ends meet, he was the head of a gospel rap group in his church.

On Sunday, the artist revealed this disclosure on the Rubbin’ Minds show on Channels TV, which The PUNCH was monitoring.

In his words:

“I was still in Benin when that switch happened. A lot of people thought that when I got signed, I started deviating. “No. Actually, life was tough in Benin. I’m not that guy to ask the people in church to pay me because I’m doing God’s work. “Right there in Benin, I started going to competitions, going to bars, lounges, political rallies; just trying to get on the stage and hold a microphone, to at least get sprayed some money to come back home and feed my family, because we were going through tough times. “I lost my father and brother and I needed to come through for my family. At that point in time, I felt like that’s where I started spacing out; little by little, until I just exiled.”

According to him, the transition was weird for him and his mum but he was unable to convince the latter about his choice.