How I used Opeyemi Falegan to ‘pepper’ my ex – Nkechi Blessing reveals as she shares loved up photo with colleague
Nkechi Blessing, a popular Nollywood actress, discusses how she used her recently ended relationship with Opeyemi Falegan to make her ex jealous.
It should be noted that the actress ended her romance with the businessman in a dramatic quarrel a few weeks ago.
Nkechi Blessing sparked outrage when she posted a selfie of herself and a coworker on a movie set to Instagram.
In response to allegations that she was having an affair with a colleague, Joseph Momodu, the mother of one maintained that she was not attempting to make her Opeyemi jealous, despite the fact that she had previously used him to make her baby daddy jealous.
“The last thing I NBS will do in this life is try using another man to get someone else jealous… the one I tried that landed me in a misr#able relationship? Never Again!” she wrote.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES