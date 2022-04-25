TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


How my dad was kidnapped and killed cause we couldn’t pay N5million ransom – Lady laments

By Shalom

A lady identified as Rianat has recounted how her father was kidnapped and killed cause they couldn’t pay N5million ransom.

According to the lady, her family was only able to raise N1.5million which they sent to the kidnappers.

Rianat revealed that they had to sell everything their father had just to come up with the N1.5million.

Sadly, her father was still killed despite paying the money to the kidnappers.

She wrote via twitter,

“Today actually made it 5 years my Dad was kidnapped and killed cuz we couldn’t raise 5million naira ransom, sold all he had and we came up with 1.5million but this heartless guys collected the money and still killed him. May they never know peace in their entire generation”

