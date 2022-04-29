How my dad’s friends stole his visa before they traveled out with theirs – Lady narrates

On Twitter, a Nigerian woman known as @onlysharkonland told an astonishing story about her father and two of his friends who prevented him from leaving the country.

She revealed that they took her father’s visa and fled to Nigeria, leaving him behind.

However, years after the theft, the two men have returned to the community with nothing to show for their efforts.

In response to another lady’s tweet about her uncle’s UK visa being taken by his cousin, @onlysharkonland recounted her father’s story.

She wrote;

”My dad’s was stolen too by two friends. They both travelled out with theirs leaving him behind Look who’s back to the village without an achievement of anything to call their own Dem still get mind to dey follow am talk till today Omo if na me Agulu man like me Omo😂



Twitter user @Sochima_E reacted; People get mind o, walahi.

@d_4_doyin; Evidence that there’s no where God cannot bless you! Them no let am go but them relocate back to village! May He keep setting a table before us right in the presence of our enemies 🙌🙌🙌

@FomaKitchen; Sometimes, people practice witchcraft physically

@tomilayooduyeb1; The karma i love to see! Wicked souls.