TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin breaks silence

Leaked chat of Yul Edochie’s wife opening up about what she…

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie finally opens up

How my dad’s friends stole his visa before they traveled out with theirs – Lady narrates

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

On Twitter, a Nigerian woman known as @onlysharkonland told an astonishing story about her father and two of his friends who prevented him from leaving the country.

She revealed that they took her father’s visa and fled to Nigeria, leaving him behind.

However, years after the theft, the two men have returned to the community with nothing to show for their efforts.

READ ALSO

“Why is his face like that?” – Reactions as Nigerian…

‘officialsaskay my wife came to visit me’, BB…

In response to another lady’s tweet about her uncle’s UK visa being taken by his cousin, @onlysharkonland recounted her father’s story.

She wrote;

”My dad’s was stolen too by two friends.

They both travelled out with theirs leaving him behind

Look who’s back to the village without an achievement of anything to call their own

Dem still get mind to dey follow am talk till today

Omo if na me

Agulu man like me Omo😂


Twitter user @Sochima_E reacted; People get mind o, walahi.

@d_4_doyin; Evidence that there’s no where God cannot bless you! Them no let am go but them relocate back to village! May He keep setting a table before us right in the presence of our enemies 🙌🙌🙌

@FomaKitchen; Sometimes, people practice witchcraft physically

@tomilayooduyeb1; The karma i love to see! Wicked souls.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin breaks silence

Leaked chat of Yul Edochie’s wife opening up about what she found out…

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie finally opens up

Yul Edochie’s first wife reacts as her husband breaks news of having a…

How Yul’s first wife, May allegedly snatched Yul from her roommate years…

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin sends message to…

“Sweety, we’ve not made love since we got married” –…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Judy Austin is the one controlling Yul Edochie, he has moved into her house in…

Teni offers to fulfil loyal fan’s dream of going abroad

How my dad’s friends stole his visa before they traveled out with theirs – Lady…

Davido declares intention to get married soon, states reason ( Video)

Why Yul Edochie’s wife, May should never leave him despite marrying second…

Man sets wife estranged wife ablaze in Adamawa

Yul Edochie’s brother blows hot over brother’s second marriage, says…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More