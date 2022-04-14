How my tailor sewed cloth for me and wore it to ‘pepper’ his Facebook friends – Man narrates

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian guy told a tailor about his strange encounter with a tailor who decided to literally enjoy the result of his effort.

The Twitter user @ebedee revealed that he offered the tailor a plain piece of material to sew an outfit for him, but what he did next stunned him.

According to him, the fashion designer finished the outfit but opted to rock it and publish photos of himself on Facebook before presenting it to his customer.

The tailor then presented the newly sewn apparel to the customer who owns it after completing his mission.

Narrating his experience, he said;

 ”I remember giving a tailor my fabric to sew a cloth for me. This guy sew it, wore it to snap and posted it on his Facebook page before giving me the cloth.”

