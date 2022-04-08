How Nkechi Blessing allegedly slept with fellow actress, lured young girls into sleeping with her also

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has been accused of being bisexual and luring young girls into sleeping with her.

This allegation was made by controversial blogger, Gistlovers who claimed that her constant female partner used to be a popular actress, who’s currently married.

It was also alleged that Blessing lures girls she uses for modelling into sleeping with her.

A video of the thespian with a lady on the bed was also shared.

The blogger wrote:

“So saying Nkechi Blessing be bisexual isn’t for the fun of it and I am happy say she sef no deny am, infact her former partner use to be una nollywood favorite, although that one don marry now so I no know if she don stop 🤣🤣

I no mention name tho but if the person do like oloriburuku we scatter everywhere again, for now na only Nkechi dey face warrant 😏😏😏

So apparently what Nkechi does is call all these instagram ebina girls,tell them to come shoot, fiam from shoot to bed, them begin lick plate right left and center

So sometimes na her way he this, sometimes na her friends wey be plate licker like her

You can go and harass this girl for speaking her truth but it is what it is, the truth remains the Truth, even you sef no lie say you be lesbobo”