How Osinachi’s husband hid the money we paid her for ministration – Pastor fumes as he makes shocking revelation (Video)

A pastor known as Victor Ativie has revealed how Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu hid the money his church gave her for ministration.

The man who fumed throughout his sermon recounted his meeting with Peter Nwachukwu, whom he described as “very carnal.”

According to him, a man’s actions can make you dislike a woman, but Osinachi has a gift that can’t be overlooked.

He revealed that late Osinachi called him months after payment was made to ask if he had given any ‘love offering,’ which implies her husband didn’t inform her the payment has been made.

In his words:

“The man has killed her. Man without vision. Man that is jobless. Man that is lazy. She came to Benin to minister to us. As she came, she wanted to even stay till the next day but the pressure was too much. The man, the way he discusses money with you..He is too carnal. I know that if a preacher comes, you should bless the person but you see, I don’t like when a thing is too physical. The way the man was discussing money will even make you hate the woman’s gift but the woman carries something that is too deep that you cannot ignore. After they had negotiated and we have paid fully, the woman came, ministered and left. The evening after she left, she called me and said ‘Sir, did you send any love offering?’ We sent it one month before she came but he didn’t tell the woman. Evil man. He didn’t tell the woman that we have sent anything. We sent it one month before she came.”

