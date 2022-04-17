How Osinachi’s husband sent her to sleep in a brothel – Friend reveals

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Odinaka Ukanwa, who claims to be a close friend of the late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, has revealed how her spouse sent her to a brothel to pass the night.

Osinachi

She told BBC Pidgin that this happened during Osinachi Nwachukwu’s visit to Lagos. She mentioned that she had arranged her home in anticipation of her friend’s visit.

Osinachi’s friend

Unfortunately, when she arrived, Osinachi Nwachukwu informed her that her husband had advised her to stay in a hotel rather than sleeping at her home.

They had to wait for her spouse to send money before going to the hotel where he had told her to stay, according to her. Upon getting there, the cabbie who conveyed them disclosed that the place isn’t a hotel, rather it was a brothel meant for harlots.

Odinaka revealed that Osinachi Nwachukwu opened up to her about the horrible situation of her marriage and how her husband is the one managing the money she makes as a gospel minister.

Source: BBC Pidgin

