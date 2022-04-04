“How to achieve financial freedom” – Reno omokri

Reno Omokri, a Nigerian author, has shared some tips on how to achieve financial freedom.

In a recent post on his verified social media handle on the prominent social media platform, Twitter, the Amazon best-selling author shared these suggestions.

According to him, financial freedom can only be gained by investment wisdom, and that financial freedom cannot be obtained through a job.

The post that he made reads;

“Financial freedom only comes from investment wisdom, never from a job. You can be sacked from a job, but cant be sacked from your investmen. If your dad dies, you cant inherit his job. But you can inherit his investment. Use investment to cure generational poverty”

Some reactions the post got are;

@EdeEnunuaye – If I become great tomorrow of which I would be, Reno Omokri is one of the people responsible for my greatness. I will never forget how you have changed my thoughts to become a better person Sir.

@Mzlobera – Very true. What Affiliate Marketing has paid me these past 3 months would’ve taken me three years to earn at my old job.

@ezegambaliam – Investment adds value…. Be it an investment in knowledge, material products, etc Your value as a person and how people will treat you basically boils down to your investments made

@Jaysonoise – I’ll say self investment is better than property investment. Property investment can be destroyed but investment done on self can never be destroyed….