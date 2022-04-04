TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi kneels down to thank God as she finally moves out of…

Davido reacts after Tonto Dikeh demanded night massage few hours…

It’s me against the industry – Davido goes emotional,…

“How to achieve financial freedom” – Reno omokri

Lifestyle
By Ezie Innocent

Reno Omokri, a Nigerian author, has shared some tips on how to achieve financial freedom.

In a recent post on his verified social media handle on the prominent social media platform, Twitter, the Amazon best-selling author shared these suggestions.

According to him, financial freedom can only be gained by investment wisdom, and that financial freedom cannot be obtained through a job.

READ ALSO

“Co-workers are not your friends, they may betray you if…

Fashion is only fashion as long as celebrities are wearing…

The post that he made reads;

“Financial freedom only comes from investment wisdom, never from a job. You can be sacked from a job, but cant be sacked from your investmen. If your dad dies, you cant inherit his job. But you can inherit his investment. Use investment to cure generational poverty”

Some reactions the post got are;

@EdeEnunuaye – If I become great tomorrow of which I would be, Reno Omokri is one of the people responsible for my greatness. I will never forget how you have changed my thoughts to become a better person Sir.

@Mzlobera – Very true. What Affiliate Marketing has paid me these past 3 months would’ve taken me three years to earn at my old job.

@ezegambaliam – Investment adds value…. Be it an investment in knowledge, material products, etc Your value as a person and how people will treat you basically boils down to your investments made

@Jaysonoise – I’ll say self investment is better than property investment. Property investment can be destroyed but investment done on self can never be destroyed….

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi kneels down to thank God as she finally moves out of husband’s…

Davido reacts after Tonto Dikeh demanded night massage few hours after he…

It’s me against the industry – Davido goes emotional, unfollows…

Hilarious moment staffs surprise boss on April Fool’s day as they all…

I wish God blesses me with a man – Genevieve Nnaji says as she spills…

“I open leg for you no mean say we be levels” – Tonto Dikeh engages Kpokpogri in…

Man in dilemma as housemaid gives ultimatum to divorce wife and marry her…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

I couldn’t sleep because Wizkid didn’t win a Grammy Award – Lady sobs bitterly,…

Canada-based woman who has being away for 6yrs, gave her husband a grand…

Funke Akindele celebrates husband’s birthday with heart-melting note

“How to achieve financial freedom” – Reno omokri

Young girl narrates how her mother killed her father when she was just 10

Man melts hearts after giving small boys money to start school and stop working…

Actress Rita Dominic reportedly set to wed lover this month

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More