Recent reports have alleged that Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie allegedly paid bride price of his second wife on Sunday.

It was alleged by blogger, Gistlovers that the actor paid the bride price and shared the photos of his son on his page, for fear of being exposed.

Gistlovers wrote,

“twelve hours after we broke Yul edochie gist for comment section, him don post am by himself make igi ewedu no fall on am😂😂😂😂😂may high BP not kee all these yeyebrities 😂😂😂😂

Gist wey I wan post proper today as this guy no let me rest I kuku break am for comment section 😂😂😂 paid bride price on Sunday🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️side chic later graduate to wife ooo, yeye side chic🤮🤮🤮 I come in peace. Igi ewedu oni wo pawa ooooo,GLB Nation Dey enjoy first hand gist sha others ba left over gist😂😂😂”