Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has taken to social media to mock Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, after her husband married a second wife.

Recall, Yul Edochie announced yesterday that he has taken a second wife identified as Judy Austin, who also has a son for him.

While Nigerians have been dragging Yul Edochie to filth for disrespecting his wife, a lady has alleged that his first wife, May, deserves what happened to her.

The lady claimed that Yul’s first wife snatched him from her roommate back in school and got pregnant for him.

She wrote,

“Yul’s wife snatched him from her roomie in Uniport. Karma came knocking after 20 years. She carry belle and Yul married her. That’s why they have a grown up kid.

Now Yul moved to another lady. She’s forming victim. Did she really care about her roomie when she carry belle? When people say karma don’t exist, I just laugh”.

