I abandoned my wife when she was sick, used her money to go on vacation with her PA – Man confesses

A Nigerian has taken to Twitter to share sad story of what he did to his wife after she fell really sick.

The heartbroken man who revealed he is presently working on himself to be a better person, took to Twitter to open up about the wrong he did his wife.

He shared his story after a Twitter user said he has never seen a man who would abandon his sick wife no matter what.

According to his story, he abandoned his wife when she got sick. He subsequently used her money to go on vacation with her personal assistant.

In his words,

“I left my wife when she was sick and went on vacation with her PA with her own money.. I’m praying to be a better man everyday though.”