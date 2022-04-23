“I am conquering my fears” – Ini Edo eulogizes self as she turns 40

Ini Edo, a veteran Nollywood actress, has written a lovely letter to herself as she celebrates her 40th birthday today, April 23.
The actress celebrated her birthday by posting glamorous photos and a loving tribute.
She penned:
“I possess the qualities needed to be extremely successful. Creative energy surges through me and leads me to new and brilliant ideas. Happiness is a choice. I base my happiness on my own accomplishments and blessings I’ve been given. My ability to conquer my challenges is limitless. My potential to succeed is infinite. My thoughts are filled with positivity and my love is plentiful with prosperity. Everything that is happening now is happening for my ultimate good. Though these times are difficult, there are only a short phase of life. I am conquering my fears. I am defeating it steadily each day. My life is just beginning because I am the sole of God’s Eyes”.
