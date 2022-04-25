TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian man identified as Toyosi Olufade has shared his pain after losing fiancee to a fatal accident.

Sharing the sad story via Twitter, he wrote,

“I am an accident survivor (March 22 2022) and I have so much to say. Lost my fiancée who was beside me in this incident (while I drove) one month ago at Tollgate Ibadan. I honestly lost a treasure.

Dropping this right here because I will refer back to this incident for good in months and years to come. Nobody needs to ask me if I’m broken or not, I am.

I couldn’t save the LOML. I couldn’t and it’s so painful.To the person who jumped from nowhere to the express and made us run into a trailer, God sees you even tho you escaped (you can’t run from God).

To FRSC officials who arrived at the incident with no first-aid till she gave up beside me while we were transited to the far located hospital and to ppl who took advantage of the situation to rob the accident car and steal while our lives were been fought for, thank u so much.

To the Nigerian Police who didn’t do the needful but was waiting for me to recover and still come to pay a huge some of money before I could retrieve the already damaged and write off car, thank you also.

Nigeria failed me, Nigeria failed JOKE. It is still not the end yet cos God has saved me for a reason I’m figuring out. No broken bones. No internal bleeding. Just some injuries, pains and a big loss.

Can’t wait to honor you with so much success and manifestations JOKE. This situation has changed my entire life but all will be well at the end. I love youuuuuuu! Peace 🌹”

