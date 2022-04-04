I couldn’t sleep because Wizkid didn’t win a Grammy Award – Lady sobs bitterly, lays curse on Grammy (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentMusic
By Ezie Innocent

A woman wept severely as Wizkid, the renowned artist, failed to win a Grammy award.

The woman shown in the video crying claimed that she hasn’t been able to sleep since the musician lost his two Grammy nominations.

Since her favorite Afrobeat singer failed to win a Grammy Award, her pals have been teasing her, according to the ardent fan.
She went on to blame Grammy for depriving Wizkid of a Grammy award.

Watch video below;

In other news; Reno Omokri, a Nigerian author, has shared some tips on how to achieve financial freedom.

In a recent post on his verified social media handle on the prominent social media platform, Twitter, the Amazon best-selling author shared these suggestions.

According to him, financial freedom can only be gained by investment wisdom, and that financial freedom cannot be obtained through a job.

