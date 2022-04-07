I dated my wife for 9 years and she never asked me for money

A Nigerian man has shared his story about how his wife has made marriage heaven for him for nearly a decade because of her love for her.
The man reveals that he dated his wife for nine years before they married, and that his then-girlfriend never asked him for money or anything during that time.
His wife, he claimed, did not ask for money to buy a dress, hair, or any other material item, and he urged women not to equate money with relationships.
He wrote:
“All through the almost 9 years I dated my wife, I cannot recall her asking me for money for anything for one day.
It was basically us just doing stuff together with our money. Right from university days until we graduated.
She didn’t call me one day to ask for money for phone Recharge card or hair or dress. We had occasional exchange of gifts and that’s that.
Do not see me as tweeting from a privilege position. Our parents weren’t wealthy but they took care of our needs.
All these were mostly seen as normal to us because it was common amongst my peers. So it’s what I know I’ll tweet about. It remained that way until we got married before we individually took up our roles.
To the younger ones, you can do it. Poverty is not an excuse as long as you have parents or siblings that are sponsoring you, live within your means and enjoy your relationship and grow together.
Involving money in relationships breed entitlement mentality between people dating.
I take care of you and you give me sxx. That’s entitlement. You miss all the opportunities to truly know who you’re dating & it reduces trust & This was what we did. It doesn’t have to work for you if you try. But I’ll not come here to deceive you/tweet for the optics just because it’s “popular” opinion.
I’m more into building, bonding & deliberately committing when it involves issues of the heart.”
