“I don too suffer” – Mercy Johnson Okojie laments over experience (Video)

By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has taken to Instagram to share her experience with her children.

The mother of four, while thanking God for the resumption of schools, revealed what her children turned her house into.

Mercy Johnson revealed that she bought ‘holy communion’ in packets to be taken sparingly at home, but her children had been stuffing it into their mouths ‘as if it is bread and butter.’

Sharing a video of the incident, Mercy Johnson blessed all teachers as she thanked God that her kids would finally return to school.

“And School resumes tomorrow, See me dancing na… I can’t wait to drop them off at 7am because I don too suffer 😂😂😂God bless every Teacher oooo chai”, she wrote.

