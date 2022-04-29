“I enter London money wan finish me” – Portable rejoices as UK-based Nigerian pastor gifts him N1.6m [Video]

After playing host to raving singer Portable in London, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, a Pentecostal Church situated in London, England, left him with positive memories.

Portable, who seemed to enjoy his visit to the Nigerian priest in the United Kingdom, was overjoyed when he was given 3,000 pounds sterling at the end of his stay.

“I enter London, money wan kill me, I dey here with Pastor Tobi, see all him motor; motor pass motor,” Portable said as he flaunts his banknotes.

Portable’s visit to Pastor Tobi is coming just after business mogul and philanthropist, Emeka Okonkwo aka as E-Money, sponsored his trip to London, the United Kingdom.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner had appreciated E-Money for his benevolence while also showering prayers on him.

Watch Video Of Portable With Pastor Tobi Below