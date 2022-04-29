TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin breaks silence

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie finally opens up

Leaked chat of Yul Edochie’s wife opening up about what she…

“I enter London money wan finish me” – Portable rejoices as UK-based Nigerian pastor gifts him N1.6m [Video]

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

After playing host to raving singer Portable in London, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, a Pentecostal Church situated in London, England, left him with positive memories.

Portable, who seemed to enjoy his visit to the Nigerian priest in the United Kingdom, was overjoyed when he was given 3,000 pounds sterling at the end of his stay.

“I enter London, money wan kill me, I dey here with Pastor Tobi, see all him motor; motor pass motor,” Portable said as he flaunts his banknotes.

READ ALSO

Traveling to London is not an achievement – Young lady mocks…

Portable excited as E-money flies him to London (Video)

Portable’s visit to Pastor Tobi is coming just after business mogul and philanthropist, Emeka Okonkwo aka as E-Money, sponsored his trip to London, the United Kingdom.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner had appreciated E-Money for his benevolence while also showering prayers on him.

Watch Video Of Portable With Pastor Tobi Below

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin breaks silence

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie finally opens up

Leaked chat of Yul Edochie’s wife opening up about what she found out…

How Yul’s first wife, May allegedly snatched Yul from her roommate years…

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin sends message to…

Lady cries out as she reveals what she caught her engaged female friend doing…

Yul Edochie reacts after his wife slammed him and his second wife over their…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Mc Oluomo’s daughter Ayinke exposed as the side chick of DJ Enimoney and reason…

“So I fit break internet like this?” — Yul Edochie brags as he shades critics…

‘I was created for the soft life and not for stress’, Actress Regina Daniels…

“I enter London money wan finish me” – Portable rejoices as UK-based Nigerian…

Yul Edochie’s alleged romantic affairs with actress Nuella Njibigbo uncovered

“Judy Austin is the one controlling Yul Edochie, he has moved into her house in…

Teni offers to fulfil loyal fan’s dream of going abroad

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More