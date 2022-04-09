“I have always battled my storm in smiles” – Mercy Johnson Okojie

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has shared story of how she grew up as a ghetto child and experienced challenges.

The mother of four while recounting her journey to fame, revealed that despite the challenges she faced in life (days of hunger, thirst), she had always battled her storm in smiles.

She wrote:

“I tell them all the time, I am a Ghetto child. I know hunger, I know thirst, I know shame yet I have always battled my storm in smiles…22nd May approaches and my heart doesn’t stop skipping with lots of questions on my mind. From nothing to here, all the suffer ehhh..hmmm this one of my favorites songs..

I wasn’t perfect at all but I chose to do better because of my kids. So no matter what comes, I don see 99 so 100 nor be anything….lol holiday has come and I am stuck with my team 24/7… Who wan rent children for wedding crowd abeg”.

