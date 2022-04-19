TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A young Muslim man who is also a father of two, has revealed what made him leave his marriage shortly after their union.

According to user, @Merbaant, he was abused by his spouse, not just verbally and mentally but physically as well.

He however stated that he has taken it upon himself to raise awareness about the male victimization of domestic violence especially amongst Muslim men.

He wrote on his page,

“As a Muslim man I will probably be of a minority who speak up, nevertheless I will speak up. I left my ex because I was abused for the duration of my marriage. When I say abused I mean verbally, mentally & yes, physically. I will not remain silent for the men who suffer too.”

